FUEL HOARDING WARNING: LICENCES ON THE LINE



Government has taken a harder position on the fuel crisis, warning that companies found hoarding or manipulating supply could lose their licences. The message signals a shift from managing shortages to enforcing accountability across the supply chain.





The investigation now underway is expected to examine how fuel moves through the system, from importation to final sale. Authorities are particularly focused on stock levels held by oil marketing companies, distribution patterns and any irregular gaps between supply and availability at filling stations.





The concern is that shortages may not be driven by lack of fuel, but by how it is being handled. If fuel is being withheld or redirected in ways that create artificial scarcity, the impact is felt immediately by consumers. That is why the warning has been framed in strong terms, with Government treating such actions as economic interference.





For businesses in the sector, the stakes are high. A licence is the foundation of operation. Losing it means being shut out of the market entirely. That places pressure on companies to demonstrate transparency and maintain steady supply in line with regulatory expectations.





On the ground, the situation continues to affect daily life. Motorists are adjusting travel plans, transport operators are managing fuel carefully and some businesses are already feeling cost pressure. Even short-term shortages create uncertainty that spreads across sectors.





The investigation is expected to establish whether the disruptions are systemic or deliberate. If wrongdoing is confirmed, enforcement action will follow. If structural weaknesses are identified, changes to sourcing and distribution may be required.





What remains clear is that fuel supply has moved from routine management into a critical national issue, with both economic and regulatory consequences now firmly in focus.