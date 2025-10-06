FUEL PRICE ALONE WON’T DECIDE 2026 ELECTION OUTCOME – MILUPI





By News Diggers



Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says the price of fuel will not be the sole factor determining whether the UPND government is re-elected in 2026.





Milupi said that while rising fuel costs have attracted public concern, the overall performance of the government will be what ultimately influences voter decisions.





“What are the factors that determine how someone wins an election? Is it just the fuel price? Is it mealie meal price? Is it unemployment, lack of medicines, bad roads?” Milupi asked. “How one is perceived in terms of their overall performance is what really matters.”





Milupi noted that unlike past administrations that introduced fuel subsidies in election years to artificially lower prices, the UPND government has chosen to present economic realities as they are.





“Other governments would have introduced fuel subsidies simply because the country is going into an election year,” he said. “But the UPND believes in showing citizens the true picture rather than manipulating figures for political gain.”





He further argued that the UPND administration has implemented numerous reforms and developmental programs that should inspire public confidence heading into the 2026 general elections.





“There are so many positive things this government has done from restoring economic stability to improving social services. These are the things Zambians will consider when it’s time to vote again,” Milupi added.





Milupi expressed optimism that voters will appreciate the government’s long-term vision rather than focus solely on temporary economic challenges such as fluctuating fuel prices.