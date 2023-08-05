Fugitive Kaizer is active in PF WhatsApp groups, Munir tells court

DESPITE being on the run, fugitive Kaizer Zulu is active in PF WhatsApp groups the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has heard.

This came to light when his surety Munir Zulu begged the Court to exercise patience with him as he combs every corner of the Capital city in search of Kaizer.

In this matter Kaizer is accused of violating immigration rules when he refused to had over his diplomatic passport after he was relieved of his duties as special assistant for political affairs by Edgar Lungu.

Zulu is also accused of failing to appear before the nearest immigration office and for giving false information to a public officer.

On May 9, Zulu went into hiding after he was found with a case to answer by principal resident magistrate Sylvia Munyinya leaving his sureties Munir and Mulenga Fube in a quagmire.

During hearing for return of bench warrant state prosecutor Brian Siyanyengo said Zulu has not been taken into custody.

Fube explained that he has continued hunting for Zulu.

He said he and his colleague Munir are smoothing the path for law enforcement officers to arrests Zulu.

“We have resorted to report the person we suspect to been habouring him(Zulu)to facilitate his movement to the the police with hope that once he’s amputated with resources we may finally have him in our custody,” said Fube.

“we are hoping that once the person is arrested that’s when we can know the position. We want the person that his harbouring Kaizer. We Ask for more time again.”

Munir said maximum efforts have been made to have Kaizer captured.

Bwalya said he had lodged a complaint at Woodlands police station against the person he suspects is shielding Zulu.

He said he is searching the city for the foot loose Kaizer who is never absent in one of the PF groups on Mark Zuckerberg’s green social app.

“The accused is active in one WhatsApp group and our prayer is that an open bench warrant be issued against the accused and we are asking for more time,” he said.

“When I went to woodlands to report the person I suspect of habouring him I was told by the CIO that it was difficult to execute it because it was limited to the immigrations department,”he said.

Arresting officer Friday Milimakau said all effort to bring Kaizer to book have provide futile.

“Some of the mechanisms put in place can not be mentioned in Court,” said Milimakau.

Ruling on the matter magistrate Munyinya said the warrant of arrest is directed to all law enforcement agencies and is not limited to the immigration department.

“This warrant is not limited it is open to all officers in Zambia. I will give you more time to find the accused,”said magistrate Munyinya.

She adjourned the case to August 30 for return of bench warrant.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba