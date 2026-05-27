FUKELA FUMPA CRITICIZES UPND FOR ADOPTING CHOKWES ONLY IN MUFUMBWE, CLAIMING KAONDES HAVE BEEN NEGLECTED





He wrote:



“We are not supporting tribalism or tribal remarks in Mufumbwe. Kaondes are peaceful and sober people who believe in unity, coexistence, and fairness for every tribe. However, what some Chokwe individuals at the UPND provincial level have done in the adoption process has raised serious concerns among the people of Mufumbwe.





“Looking at the adopted candidates:

Mufumbwe MP – Kamondo (Chokwe)

Dongwe Constituency MP – Mbalau (Chokwe)

Mufumbwe Council Chairperson – Kellies Kulaunda (Chokwe)





“Many people now feel that some candidates were favored because of tribal connections with certain Chokwe officials at provincial level rather than merit, capability, or what the people on the ground truly wanted. This perception is dangerous and must be condemned because leadership should be based on competence, fairness, and the will of the people — not tribe.





“If this kind of politics continues, it risks creating unnecessary tribal divisions and conflicts in Mufumbwe, something we have peacefully avoided for many years. Mufumbwe belongs to all tribes — Kaondes, Chokwes, Luvales, Lundas, and many others — and no tribe should feel excluded or disadvantaged.





“As Kaondes, we have supported leaders like Kamondo for over 15 years without considering tribe, because we believed leadership and development matter more than tribal identity. We therefore call on all well-meaning citizens, including our Chokwe brothers and sisters, to reject tribalism and promote unity, equality, peace, and fair representation for everyone.”