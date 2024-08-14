Fulbright Scholarship 2025 | Application Process (Fully Funded)

If you are looking to study in USA with fully funded scholarship then this opportunity is a golden chance for you to avail. Fulbright Scholarships are currently open.

In this article we will explain in detail about this scholarship, its benefits and step by step application process.

Fulbright Scholarship 2025-2026 is a fully funded scholarship for international students. This scholarship is only offered for masters and PhD studies. Fulbright Foreign Student Program covers full tuition fee, a living stipend, full accommodation fee, airfare and health insurance.

These scholarships are sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is designed to nurture mutual understanding among nations through the educational and cultural exchange.

The grants are awarded irrespective of applicant’s race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, socio-economic status, disability, sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Fulbright scholarships program aims to provide opportunity to diverse groups of people to in the United States institutions of learning. The scholarships are granted to people from economically disadvantaged groups, minorities and those from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds.

The United States of America has been providing Fulbright scholarships to thousands of foreign students in 155 countries to pursue their studies in United States Universities and academic institutions since 1946. The scholarship was initiated to help artistic, young and talented foreign students to pursue their graduate studies and conduct world class research in the United States of America.

The is a merit-based scholarship that provides up to two to five years of funding for graduate and PhD level study or research at a U.S. university. AMIDEAST continues today to support countless Fulbright students to experience the opportunity of exchange and successfully complete their grants in the United States.

For over four decades, AMIDEAST has been placing students from across the MENA region into universities throughout the United States. It has been integral to the success of the Fulbright Program, serving as a convener of academic and cultural exchange and dialogue.

Fulbright Scholarship Summary

Level of Study: Masters, PhD

Masters, PhD Institution(s): USA Universities and Academic Institutions

USA Universities and Academic Institutions Study in: USA

USA Courses Offered: All fields, including interdisciplinary courses.

All fields, including interdisciplinary courses. Program Period: Depends on the selected program.

Depends on the selected program. Fulbright Scholarship Deadline: Varies per countries (Feb. to Oct. annually)

Fulbright Scholarship Coverage

Fulbright Scholarship 2024 is a fully funded scholarship and provides the recipient with the following benefits:

The scholarship covers tuition, a living stipend, airfare and health insurance, etc. The Fulbright program provides funding for the duration of the study.

See the official website and country specific websites for the complete list of scholarship benefits.

Eligibility Criteria Fulbright Scholarship 2025

To be eligible for Fulbright Scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Required Language: English

English Eligible Countries: International students from 155 countries around the world.

International students from 155 countries around the world. Program eligibility and selection procedures vary widely by country.

Please see the country specific websites to find information about the Fulbright Program in your home country, including eligibility requirements and application guidelines.

How to Apply for Fulbright Scholarship 2025?

Please follow the following step by step application procedure to apply for Fulbright scholarship:

(1) Make Online Application

To apply to Fulbright program you need to assemble a variety of materials to help the USEFP assess your qualifications. All materials must be submitted with your application.

(2) Prepare Academic Transcripts and Degrees

All transcripts and degrees from a 4-year undergraduate degree or its equivalent – equivalent programs include international three-year bachelor programs or ACCA. PhD applicants must also submit their MPhil or MS degrees and transcripts. You can also apply while in your final year of undergraduate studies provided that you get your degree by December this year.

The USEFP looks at your transcripts from a holistic perspective – not just your GPA. They take into account where you went for your education, the courses that you took and your performance in individual courses. They also account for the fact that different universities have different grading systems. There is no minimum GPA to apply, although most successful Fulbright students have strong undergraduate records. Undergraduate academics are just one factor the Fulbright panel uses to evaluate a candidate.

(3) Take GRE General Test and TOFEL

When submitting your application, you may report the unofficial GRE score given on the day of the test, or your official score if you have received it. Every applicant must request that ETS send an official score report directly to USEFP using the code 9388. GRE general (international) test scores are required at the time of application. A decent score for Engineering and Sciences on the GRE is 315+ and that for other fields is 310+. GRE subject test is not required.

The minimum GRE score required to apply for the Fulbright is 138 for verbal and 136 for quantitative. But generally, accepted applicants have a GRE score in the upper percentiles. If you take the GRE test multiple times, you may report your best score, and Fulbright will only look at that score. TOEFL is NOT required at the time of the application submissions. You will have to take the TOEFL exam if you are called for an interview. IELTS is not acceptable.

(4) Prepare Two Essays

There are two essays for the Fulbright application. Each essay must be written in the space provided in the application form, which approximates to 800 words. Don’t over craft your essays; just write in a clear language so that the Fulbright panel that doesn’t know your world can understand you better. Before starting the essays you are going to need to figure out a marketing strategy for yourself. Successful applicants generally take 4-6 weeks writing and perfecting their essays.

(5) Three Recommendation letters are required

You will need to have three recommendations submitted with your application by the application deadline. You can have 3 academic reference letters, or 2 academic and 1 professional or 2 professional and 1 academic. In other words, 1 academic reference letter is a must. Your referees need to fill the reference forms given in the application package and then sign, stamp and seal them in an envelope. Once you submit your online application your referees will be sent an online form via email.

There is no set formula for “who should write your references”. Sometimes it is also not possible to ask your employer to write your recommendation – USEFP does not want to jeopardize your current position for the application process. Just find people who know you well enough to answer them. It can be a former employer, teacher or researcher.

(6) Prepare Academic Resume

A current and most up-to-date resume should be added to the space provided on the application form. You do not need to have it in any special format. Please read this helpful article on How to make wining Academic CV (Resume) for Scholarship?

(7) Submit Online Application

There is no application fee for the Fulbright program. Applications must be submitted online.

(8) Interview

After your written application has been submitted and reviewed, you may be invited to a panel interview. Interview decisions are made by mid-September and interviews are conducted in October. If you do not hear from USEFP by October it automatically implies that you have not been selected. The interview is a positive indicator of selection, but is not a guarantee of admission. Interviews are 15 to 30 minutes and are conducted by a panel of 4 people. You have to take your TOEFL registration slip with you on the day of the interview and it is not mandatory to have taken the TOEFL exam by the interview date.

It is important to visit the official website (link found below) and the country specific websites for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.

The Fulbright Scholarship deadline varies per country. But generally, it is between February to October annually.

Website

To know more about Fulbright Scholarship, please visit the official website:

Official Website