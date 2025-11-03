FUSO CANTER OVERTURNS WITH 68 ON BOARD, INJURED 22 PEOPLE IN CHINSALI





Twenty-two passengers have sustained serious injuries when a Fuso Fighter truck carrying 68 people overturned near the Skills Center area along the Mwaba–Skills road in Chinsali District on Saturday afternoon, police say.





The accident, which occurred around 13:30 hours, involved a Fuso Fighter registration number ALT 5253 that was being driven by Goldon Chinunka, aged 36, of Mayard Compound in Chinsali.





Police say the vehicle was traveling from west to east when the driver allegedly failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed, causing it to overturn on the left side of the road, the driver escaped unhurt.





Among the 68 passengers on board, 22 sustained serious injuries and were admitted to Chinsali District Hospital in stable condition, while nine others suffered minor injuries and were treated as outpatients.





The remaining thirty-seven passengers escaped unhurt.



Muchinga Province Police Commanding Officer Dennis Moola confirmed the accident in an interview with Chete FM News in Nakonde, saying the motor vehicle has since been impounded and parked at Chinsali Central Police Station.



Chete FM



 by Citizen Journalist