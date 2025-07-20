G-Unit Books Sues 50 Cent’s Baby Mama for Spilling Secrets – Demands Over $1M

50 Cent is putting his legal team to work again this time going after his baby mama, Shaniqua Tompkins, for allegedly violating a contract that gave his company exclusive rights to her life story.

According to legal docs, G-Unit Books 50’s publishing company claims Shaniqua signed over her “life rights” back in 2007, promising not to publicly share or profit from any part of her personal story, especially when it involves the rap mogul himself.

But fast forward to 2023 … and G-Unit says Shaniqua went rogue uploading a YouTube video titled “Other Side of the Coin”, which claimed to expose the “untold truth” about how she allegedly helped build the G-Unit empire and how 50 wouldn’t be who he is today without her.

That wasn’t the end of it. Just last month, they say she jumped into the social media frenzy surrounding Diddy’s trial, posting a cryptic “fun fact” on Instagram “I ain’t never sell no 🐱” a post G-Unit claims was a deliberate attempt to boost her brand while dishing out even more behind-the-scenes stories involving 50 Cent.

Now, G-Unit Books is suing for breach of contract and asking the court to block her from releasing any more content about her past with Fif. They also want at least $1 million in damages.

No word from Shaniqua yet … but if she claps back, it’ll probably be online.

