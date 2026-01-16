Gaddafi’s daughter send a strong cautious message to Iranians, warning them on trusting US.





Aisha Gaddafi sent a blunt warning to the people of Iran, saying that don’t trust the West especially the United States and if you trust the west (America) you will end up like Libya.





“Negotiating With the Wolf Won’t Save the Lamb” in her words, and the wolf is USA 



She reminds everyone that her father gave up Libya’s nuclear program after America and its allies promised peace for his country.





But what did Libya get in return from them after that?



~ US and NATO drop BOᗰBS in Libya .

~ Executed regime change which goes away with Gaddafi life.





Libya is now a destroyed state, full of slave market everywhere, with permanent chaos and crisis daily.





According to her, Libya did not fail, but it was betrayed by America.



The US shake hands with Gaddafi, praised his nuclear power disarmament… then pulled the bombing trigger on him when he was defenseless, no nuclear power to retaliate.





Dear Iranians, here is Aisha Gaddafi message to you,



~ Your ability to survive sanctions pressure for years is the real sovereignty.



~ Trusting the US is like signing your own death warrant by yourself.





DON’T DO IT!!!



It was a lesson to learn from history, any deal with US empire is addicted to wars fuelled broken promises, you only buys time before the next betrayal and bombing on top your houses.





My dear Iranians I want you to remember,

It is the same US that did these…



~ Turned Libya into a failed state today



~ Support Israel genocide , while preaching morality to other nations like yours.





For them they’re normalizing to calls sanctions DIPLOMACY and bombing a nation as PEACEKEEPING.



Again he stated “I warn you not to fall for the false words and slogans of Western imperialists.”





No where US put her leg and peace continue being there present.



Where ever you see US it’s over, only one word replicate and sound there is WAR





The wolf will always talks about peace… right before it eats the lamb.



Thanks for your attention to this matter.



God protect IRAN 



Engr. Mustapha AA

Wed. Jan. 14. 2026