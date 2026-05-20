Gary Nkombo filing in his nomination to stand as an independent candidate for the Mazabuka Central parliamentary seat

Congratulations to Hon. Gary Nkombo on your filing in. The attack though by the allegedly UPND cadres, looks staged.

That aside, at this point all we can do is remembering you in our prayers, so that you don’t end up regretting over the decisions you are making today. Above all, it would be great seeing you working with president HH even as you continue to being an independent candidate.





Nonetheless, in cases you choose to be independently independent-that’s your right: the organization has to continue without you as everyone is replaceable.





Lastly, the fair part of you going independent gives room to work out things at party level. As it stands, you remain very much UPND and you still have our support, not until a point you would say you are no longer with the reds. May peace, healing and unity reign ❤️🙏



(c) Shipungu May 20, 2026