Gavin Newsom uses three words to troll Trump White House after major Dem victories

Governor of California Gavin Newsom trolled U.S. President Donald Trump early Wednesday morning following massive Democratic electoral wins.

Democrats swept key races all over the country, wiping out the GOP in Virginia, holding New Jersey, winning statewide races in Georgia, and triumphing in dozens of legislative and local races. In California, voters passed Newsom’s plan to hit back against Trump and the Texas GOP by redistricting to compensate for the Republican scheme.

Newsom celebrated the wins by taking to X, where the White House had posted ahead of the election, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Newsom had a simple response: “We just did.”