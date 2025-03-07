Gayton McKenzie exposes Kelly Smith’s lies in missing child case



Gayton McKenzie has strongly criticized Kelly Smith, the mother of missing child Joslin Smith, saying, “We can’t keep quiet about Kelly’s lies.”





McKenzie recounted his experience meeting Kelly and immediately feeling suspicious, sensing that she might be involved in her daughter’s disappearance.



“When I met Kelly, I couldn’t sleep because I knew I had just met a suspect,” McKenzie said. “I confided in my partner, and we had a massive argument. She couldn’t understand why I was suspicious, as Kelly had just lost her child.”





McKenzie and his team grew increasingly concerned as they observed Kelly’s behavior. “My protectors agreed with me; they had the same sense about her. We decided to get close to her, and soon it became clear she knew more than she let on.”





As part of their plan to monitor Kelly, McKenzie and his team provided her with money, clothing, and even a phone. “We spoiled her, bought her groceries, and made sure she had everything she needed, knowing she had no income. We became her source of support.”





Meanwhile, the police also narrowed down their list of suspects to Kelly and her partner, frequently calling them in for questioning. According to McKenzie, every time they were questioned, Kelly and her partner returned to inform him of what had transpired. When asked about alleged police abuse, they consistently denied it.





However, things took an unexpected turn when Kelly called McKenzie in a frantic, hysterical state. “She called us crying, and one of my protectors, Divan Kleinbooi, put her on speakerphone. My first question was, ‘Are the police assaulting you?’ She cried, saying no, explaining that the police wanted to separate her from her boyfriend,” McKenzie said. He pointed out that Kelly’s overwhelming distress was not for her missing daughter, but for her boyfriend. “We were all shocked. Not once did she show emotion for Joslin.”





The situation took a darker twist when McKenzie noticed suspicious behavior from Kelly. “On the day we held a church service for Joslin, Kelly danced wildly. We realized they were planning to flee. Their bags were packed, and they had arranged