Gayton McKenzie Praises Johann Rupert for Defending South Africa During Trump-Ramaphosa Meeting

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has done a U-turn on his opinion of billionaire Johann Rupert, calling him a true patriot after Rupert defended South Africa during a tense Oval Office moment.

Ramaphosa’s Attempt at Unity Backfires in Washington

On Wednesday, 21 May, President Cyril Ramaphosa met with former US President Donald Trump at the White House. To help promote a message of racial unity in South Africa, Ramaphosa brought along two of the country’s most famous golfers, Ernie Els and Retief Goosen — both well-known white Afrikaners.

But instead of supporting Ramaphosa’s message, the golfers made comments that sparked controversy. When invited to speak in the Oval Office, Els reportedly said, “Two wrongs don’t make a right,” while Goosen mentioned that his family had to live behind electric fences on a farm, highlighting fears around crime rather than harmony.

Business tycoon Johann Rupert came to South Africa’s defence. He acknowledged that crime in the country affects everyone, not just white farmers. Rupert pointed to gang violence in the Cape Flats, an area with a large Coloured community, to show that all racial groups are suffering, not just one. His comments quickly gained attention online.

Gayton McKenzie Praises Johann Rupert, SA Reacts

One of the more surprising reactions came from Gayton McKenzie, who admitted he had misjudged Rupert in the past. In a post, McKenzie applauded Rupert for standing up for the country, saying: