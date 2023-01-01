GBM GIFTS UCZ All SAINTS CONGREGATION IN LUSAKA WITH K105,000

….as he implored congregants to live a life that reflects Christ

Lusaka…. Sunday January 1, 2023 (Smart Eagles)

As he continues spreading love through giving, Hon Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba – GBM left the congregants at UCZ All Saints Congregation in Lusaka’s Chainda area beaming following his contribution of K105,000.

This is not the first time the PF presidential candidate has made such a contribution to the named church.

The K50,000 from the total amount he donated goes towards the construction of the Reverend’s House.

The K30,000 was made towards the three choirs as an appreciation for their angelic ministration during the service.

The three choirs will have to get a K10,000 each.

The remaining K25,000 goes towards the Women’s Christian Fellowship (WCF) who his late mother Grace Chileshe Mwamba adored so much and who sang his late mother’s favourite hymn song 79.

For Hon Mwamba, UCZ All Saints Congregation is home as that is the Church his mother used to congregate from.

She was also an ardent member of the WCF.

The love his mother had towards God’s works is what has been prompting the potential PF president to, from time to time, make contributions to the Church.

Meanwhile, Hon Mwamba implored the congregants to spread love as they enter into new year.

He stressed the need for people to forgive one another of whatever wrongs and live the life that reflects Jesus Christ.

SmartEagles2022