GBM says he is ready to spill the beans once he is taken to court by the Joint Investigative Team.

Mr Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba was yesterday questioned with his wife, Chama, at the Ministry of Home Affairs headquarters.

He said he was excited about the arrest and court proceedings following a warn and caution statement recorded because a lot would be revealed.

He said the six-hour interrogation from 09:00 to 15:00 was lengthy and very exciting in that most of the documents that were presented before him didn’t have his signature.

And Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Haamonga said the team recorded a warn and caution concerning a conflict of interest contrary to Section 28(2) as read with subsection (3) of the Anti-Corruption Act number 3 of 2012 and Section 73 (1) as read with Section 77(1) of the Public Procurement Act No. 12 of 2008.

Mr Haamonga said it was also alleged that Mr. Mwamba was in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime Contrary to Section 71 of the forfeiture of proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010.

“Mr Mwamba has further been warned and cautioned for the offence of fraudulent false accounting contrary to Section 326 of the Penal Code Act Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia. This is in relation to various contracts awarded to a company known as Curzon Global Limited by the Ministry of Defence in 2013 when he was Minister of Defence amounting to US$7, 121, 359=00 where he allegedly had an interest,” he said.

Mr Haamonga said the team had also warned and cautioned Mr. Adolphus Mubanga aged 58 of Plot No. 11438 Makeni, in Lusaka, a country representative for Curzon Global Limited for the offence of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to Section 71 of the forfeiture of proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010.

And speaking to the media shortly after a warn and caution statement was recorded on unspecified charges, Mr. Mwamba, who was accompanied by his lawyer, Mr Bonaventure Mutale, said he was excited about the court process because a lot would be revealed.

Mr. Mwamba said he was not shocked to be questioned, alleging that the government was out to get those in the PF regime, which he said was common whenever there was a change of government.

“Since they have taken a warn and caution statement, we should expect an arrest and then go into court which I am quite excited about. In fact, I would like all the media houses to come and listen to that court process because it would be a very exciting one,’’ he said.

Mr. Mwamba said his wife was the first to be questioned for 1 hour 30 minutes but the investigations were focused on him.

He however said despite being quizzed, he stood for the truth.

He said his family was not shaken by the allegations because the truth would set them free as it was not the first time they were faced with such a situation.- Daily Nation