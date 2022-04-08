GBM SAYS HE WILL SPILL THE BEANS IF HE IS TAKEN TO COURT BUT WHO TOLD HIM THAT IS THE WAY TO DEFEND ONESELF BEFORE ANY COURT PROCEEDINGS…***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

We are going to be very greatful that as GBM goes to court he tells the nation what he knows more about the gassing of the people of Zambia this past year , if he is going to spill the beans which information is he likely to say which is more important than what we went through as a country . I take particular interest on statements that come from people like GBM because I do not only reflect on one single statement but the many issues that surround their being whether good or bad because we have tried to remind each other that we must be very careful as individuals the way we exercise politics on a personal level and the effects we cause on others for us to defend ourselves in the future .

We have tried to remind many politicians , senior citizens , the clergy , members of different political parties that politics of harm and hate has got factorable negativities that are always welcome to remind , I recall the statement made by MR VJ MWANGA in reference to what we don’t know about tomorrow , he said and I quote , ” former president RB (mhscriep,) was my junior in govt service but he went on to become president of Zambia “, careful the way you treat others because you don’t know what they will be tomorrow ” end of quote. What we are reminded is that every situation in life has a lesson to learn from , what happens around us teaches us many things , when you are on the side of good things you should know that fate awaits you , there is time to smile and time to cry , it is not president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA who designed the rule of nature .

GBM should stand firm and defend his innocence without borrowing any statement words to defend himself outside court , when leaders are found wanting on cases of such mature ,they rush to the ordinary citizens for sympathy and help ,but when they are enjoying their undeserved fortunes they even send us pictures while shopping in south Africa around the most expensive malls .We understand that falling from the top tree experiencing the gravity causes pain down there , but that just reminds similar people that even those who are down there do not get used to belong there , it is the means which are very difficult to meet . When you’re a leader remember if the Marx theory was applied for just one hour to equalise the feeling of emptiness and challenges , they can’t endure like us . We urge GBM to remain composed and allow the processes of natural justice to prove him innocent if at he is .God bless mother Zambia .

ZAMBIA FORWARD OUR BELOVED COUNTRY