GEN. KINGSLEY CHINKULI PAYS BENEFITS TO FORMER SOLDIERS

…Reigning in Chaos…

ZAMBIA’S first indigenous Army Commander Kingsley Chinkuli is expected to pay ex-servicemen through the General Chinkulu Foundation.

Sources have confirmed that the process will take place at Arakan Baracks. The sources have also expressed concern demanding that Chinkuli must disclose the source of the millions of dollars he is using to gather and pay hundreds of former soldiers.

They have called on Government to create a fund for the ex-service men instead of leaving such a huge responsibilty to an individual.

Chinkuli recently created a foundation to cater for the welfare of former servicemen and women.

He said the foundation was aimed at supporting former servicemen, providing them with essential resources and fostering a sense of community among this dedicated group.

“The foundation will also actively engage in initiatives that promote awareness and understanding of the nationwide defence strategies, help preserve and share Zambia’s rich history and heritage, with a particular focus on military history and its connection to national defence and development. Therefore, part of the proceeds from this launch and the sale of the books which will be done today will go towards the foundation,” Gen. Chinkuli said.

General CHINKULI said this recently during the launch of a book written in his honour by VICTOR SIMUKONDA, a Zambia Army officer titled ‘reigning in chaos.’

The book has highlighted the illustrious military journey of General CHINKULI as first indigenous Army Commander in the Kenneth Kaunda administration.

And Author of the book, VICTOR SIMUKONDA said the book is filled with inspiration, intrigue and an intense story of a man who dedicated his whole life to serving the country.

And sources have expressed concern at the gathering of so many former soldiers