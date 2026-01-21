General Muhoozi deletes tweets threatening Bobi Wine

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of President Yoweri Museveni, has deleted a series of controversial posts in which he issued explicit threats against supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and opposition leader Bobi Wine.





The tweets, shared late Monday night, sparked widespread alarm online before disappearing hours later. As of now, Ugandan authorities have not issued an official statement on the matter.





The incident has renewed concerns over political tensions and online rhetoric ahead of key national processes.