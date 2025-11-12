General Muhoozi of Uganda Backs His Father’s Controversial Remark on Kenya



Ugandan First Son and army chief Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has issued a stern warning to Kenya, echoing his father President Yoweri Museveni’s earlier statement about Uganda’s “rightful access” to the Indian Ocean.





> “I agree with my father — Kenya should quickly give us access to the Indian Ocean because it rightfully belongs to us. In the future, there will be very big problems if they cannot honour our wish. For years, we have remained silent while being locked out of what is rightfully ours,” Muhoozi said.





The bold statement has sparked heated reactions across East Africa, with many calling it a diplomatic provocation while others view it as a reflection of Uganda’s frustration over trade dependence on Kenyan ports.





The comment comes amid growing tension in the region over economic corridors and port access, raising questions about how far Kampala is willing to push this claim.