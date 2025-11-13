General Muhoozi Warns Kenya : “Quickly Give Us Access to the Indian Ocean”





Uganda’s  First Son and military leader, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has echoed his father President Museveni’s recent remarks, insisting that Uganda deserves access to the Indian Ocean.





In a bold statement, Muhoozi said Kenya should “quickly give us access to the Indian Ocean,” warning that failure to honor this claim could lead to “very big problems in the future.”





He emphasized that Uganda has been “locked out for too long” and that the issue of ocean access is not just about trade — it’s about national entitlement and sovereignty.





His remarks come just days after President Museveni hinted at potential regional tensions over Uganda’s landlocked status, saying the ocean “belongs to us” and that one day, “we must take it.”





The comments have stirred heated debate across East Africa, raising concerns about diplomatic strains between Uganda and Kenya.