General Ozzy in an Acc|dent

By Blessings Mkandawire



Renowned Zambian musician General Ozzy (born David Banda) has been involved in a road traffic acc|dent.





According to information reaching Crown TV, the incident occurred when the vehicle he was travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle belonging to Chief Inspector Michael Nyirenda of Monze central police who di¥d on the spot.





Sources close to the development say Mr Banda is complaining of chest pains and is currently admitted to Monze General Hospital for medical attention.

Ozzy was reportedly travelling to Choma when the accident occurred.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.



