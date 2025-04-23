George Clooney says he and wife Amal Clooney have never had a fight in their 10-year marriage.

In 2022, the “Wolfs” star, 63, told Gayle King that communication with his human rights lawyer wife, 47, is “the easiest thing by far” in their relationship and that, up until that point, they had “never had an argument.”

Clooney has now revealed that it is still the same.

“I remember we were here with you once before, and I remember we said we’d never had an argument,” Clooney told King, 70, Monday, April 21, on “CBS Mornings.”

“We still haven’t,” he added. “We’re trying to find something to fight about!”

He continued, “I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman. And I feel as if I hit the jackpot. There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t think I’m the luckiest man in the world. So it’s great.”

Clooney was joined by Amal when he told King about their copacetic communications style in 2022.

“It’s maddening to some of our friends,” Amal admitted at the time. “I have a cousin, actually, every time we see him he’s like, his first question is, ‘So have you had an argument yet?’ before he says ‘hello.’”

When asked by King whether they had “seriously” never argued, Clooney said, “Would you like us to now? Would that make you feel better?”

Amal credited good luck for their harmonious marriage.

“It’s 99 percent luck just to meet the right person,” she said. “And I think the one thing we would take is to not be cynical, just to be open, and I was surprised that you were not cynical or guarded at all and things just moved very quickly.”

Clooney and Amal (née Alamuddin) got married in September 2014 in Venice, Italy. In 2017, they welcomed twins Ella and Alexander.

“Our kids are 7, about to be 8, which is a pretty great age,” Clooney told King of his and Amal’s kids. “They’re really curious and funny. Every parent thinks their kids are great. Our kids are funny and make us laugh.”