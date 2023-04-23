GERMANY CITY DONATES FIRE TRUCK, 50 LAPTOPS TO CHIPATA

The Dormagen City in Germany has donated a fire truck and 50 laptops to its twin city of Chipata in Zambia.

The Fire truck, valued at €150,000 Euros and 50 laptops valued at €50, 000 Euros were handed over by the Mayor of Dormagen City Erik Lierenfeld at the Dormagen City Town Hall on Saturday.

And receiving the donation on behalf of the Zambian government, Charge D’Affaires at the Zambian Embassy in Germany Dorcas Chileshe said the donation will go a long way in improving service delivery to the people of Chipata.

She further called on other city councils in Zambia to emulate Chipata City by initiating partnerships with other cities in Germany.

Dormagen City Mayor Erik Lierenfeld has since pledged to help connect other German cities with Zambian cities.

Chipata and Dormagen cities signed a twinning agreement in October 2022 and are focusing on exchange programmes for health workers and teachers.

And Chipata City Mayor George Mwanza who is in Dormagen city with a team from his Council and from Local government says the partnership between the two cities will see Dormagen City investing in a solar power plant in Chipata which will produce electricity for local people.

The twinning programme will also promote tree planting to address deforestation which has been a big challenge in Chipata.

The Mayor also explained that the human resource exchange programme will start with a small number of teachers and medical personnel who will work in Dormagen City for a year to three years.

This is according to a statement issued to Byta FM News by Lubinda Kashewe, First Secretary – Press Zambian Embassy in Germany.