Germany, France, and Britain Offer Immediate Nuclear Talks with Iran Amid Escalating Tensions





In a bid to ease soaring tensions in the Middle East, Germany, France, and Britain have jointly offered to begin immediate negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program.





German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, currently touring the region, made the announcement during an interview with German broadcaster ARD.





“We’re offering Iran immediate negotiations about the nuclear program,” Wadephul said. “I hope the offer is accepted.”





The outreach comes amid rising hostilities between Israel and Iran, following recent military escalations and fears of broader regional conflict. Wadephul emphasized that diplomacy remains the best path forward and warned that Iran must not pose a threat to regional stability, particularly to Israel or Europe.





He criticized Tehran for previously missing opportunities to engage constructively, but held out hope for renewed dialogue. “This is also a key prerequisite for reaching a pacification of this conflict that Iran presents no danger to the region, for the State of Israel or to Europe,” he stated.





The offer signals a renewed European effort to revive diplomatic channels as the international community watches the crisis with growing concern.