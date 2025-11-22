 GERMANY ON TRUMP’S UKRAINE PEACE PLAN: “IT’S NOT A PLAN, IT’S A CONVERSATION STARTER”





Berlin says the US-backed framework to end the war in Ukraine isn’t final, just a list of “points to discuss” between Kyiv and Moscow.





FM Wadephul insists Europe still backs Ukraine, but wants talks to happen “from a position of strength.” Translation: we support you, just not all the way to the negotiating table.





As usual, Germany shows up to the peace process with vague statements and no clear spine.



Source: Reuters