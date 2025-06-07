Germany schedules two charter flights to deport Gambian nationals in June and July

According to a statement by a prominent Gambian migration activist based in Germany, Yahya Sonko, the German government has scheduled two charter flights to deport Gambian nationals on June 10 and July 8.

The announcement has sparked renewed concerns over the treatment of deportees and the role of both German and Gambian authorities in the process.

Sonko, a well-known advocate for Gambian migrants in Europe, warned of “ongoing and intensified deportation operations” targeting Gambians, urging those at risk to remain vigilant and seek immediate legal assistance.

He accused German authorities of detaining individuals deemed “eligible” for deportation ahead of the scheduled flights, raising alarms about due process violations.

Sonko also highlighted past deportations, citing “serious allegations of inhuman and degrading treatment,” including cases involving individuals with severe medical conditions.

In his statement, Sonko criticized the Gambian government for its “unacceptable silence” on the issue, calling for accountability and an end to cooperation with deportation programs that “subject citizens to inhuman treatment.”

He warned that “history will judge [the Gambian government’s] silence and complicity,” pointing to broader systemic issues in the repatriation process.