Germany sends minesweeper for possible Hormuz mission – Der Spiegel

Germany is sending a naval minesweeping vessel to the Mediterranean ahead of a possible future mission to help clear the Strait of Hormuz, Der Spiegel reported, citing the German defense ministry.

The minesweeper Fulda left the Kiel-Wik naval base on Monday, breaking off a previous deployment as part of a NATO mission, the report said.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said repositioning the vessel would save time if the government decided to join an international effort to clear the waterway, though any deployment would depend on an end to hostilities between Iran and the US and Israel.