GERMANY THREATENS TO BOYCOTT 2026 WORLD CUP OVER TRUMP'S GREENLAND



REMEMB

ER WHEN JULIUS MALEMA SAID THIS? 🇿🇦



Julius Malema called for South Africa to BOYCOTT the 2026 World Cup, and many Africans were AGAINST him! They criticized him, mocked him, said he was being extreme. Now GERMANY – a European powerhouse – is saying the EXACT SAME THING Malema said!





Malema saw this coming. He warned us. And now Europe is following his lead. Maybe it’s time we listened!





German politician Jürgen Hardt just dropped a BOMBSHELL – Germany could boycott the 2026 World Cup in the United States as a “LAST RESORT” to pressure President Trump over his threats to annex Greenland!





This is NOT a joke. A senior CDU foreign policy spokesperson is seriously considering pulling Germany out of the World Cup because of Trump’s aggressive stance on Greenland (which belongs to Denmark).





HERE’S WHAT’S HAPPENING:



Hardt told German newspaper BILD that the boycott would be used “to get Trump to see sense on the Greenland issue.” The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are co-hosting the 2026 World Cup, and now it’s under threat because of political tensions!





A recent poll shows 47% of Germans SUPPORT boycotting the World Cup if the U.S. annexes Greenland, with only 35% opposed. This isn’t just one politician talking – nearly HALF of Germany is ready to skip the tournament!





THINK ABOUT THIS:



– The World Cup has survived world wars, pandemics, and countless conflicts

– But Trump’s Greenland obsession might be what breaks it?

– This would be the biggest FIFA boycott in modern history





Germany vs USA isn’t supposed to happen OFF the pitch!



Will other European nations follow Germany’s lead? Could the 2026 World Cup turn into a political disaster before it even starts?



This is UNPRECEDENTED!



