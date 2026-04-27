Germany Unveils Major Military Overhaul



Germany has introduced its first standalone military strategy, marking the biggest overhaul of the Bundeswehr in decades.





Defence Minister Boris Pistorius presented the plan on April 22 in Berlin, calling it essential for national and European security.





Key Points

Strategy titled “Responsibility for Europe”

Identifies Russia as the primary threat

Introduces a “one theater approach” linking NATO, the Middle East, and Indo-Pacific





Military Focus

Effects-based planning

Long-range strike capabilities

Hypersonic air defense systems

Expanded use of drones





Force Expansion Goals

Active personnel: 185,420 → 260,000

Reserves: 60,000 → 200,000

Total target: 460,000 troops by 2039





The plan reflects Germany’s ambition to strengthen its military role in Europe and adapt to evolving global security challenges.