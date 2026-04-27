Germany Unveils Major Military Overhaul
Germany has introduced its first standalone military strategy, marking the biggest overhaul of the Bundeswehr in decades.
Defence Minister Boris Pistorius presented the plan on April 22 in Berlin, calling it essential for national and European security.
Key Points
Strategy titled “Responsibility for Europe”
Identifies Russia as the primary threat
Introduces a “one theater approach” linking NATO, the Middle East, and Indo-Pacific
Military Focus
Effects-based planning
Long-range strike capabilities
Hypersonic air defense systems
Expanded use of drones
Force Expansion Goals
Active personnel: 185,420 → 260,000
Reserves: 60,000 → 200,000
Total target: 460,000 troops by 2039
The plan reflects Germany’s ambition to strengthen its military role in Europe and adapt to evolving global security challenges.