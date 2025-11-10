Ghana has officially overtaken South Africa to become Africa’s largest gold producer!





The West African nation produced about 135 tonnes of gold in 2023, surpassing South Africa’s 104 tonnes and reclaiming its top spot on the continent. Analysts credit the rise to growth in both large and small-scale mining, backed by supportive policies and new investments.





Ghana’s dominance marks a major shift in Africa’s gold landscape, as West Africa continues to emerge as the continent’s new mining powerhouse.