Ghana has rejected a bilateral health deal with the U.S., a source familiar with the negotiations told Reuters, the latest stumbling ‌block to the Trump administration’s effort to overhaul foreign aid.





The government of President John ‌Dramani Mahama balked at terms requiring the sharing of sensitive health data, the source said.

The same issue sank talks with Zimbabwe this year and also prompted a court to suspend implementation of Kenya’s deal pending the hearing of a case filed by a consumer protection group.