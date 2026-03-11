GHANA MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS CONFIRMS TWO GHANAIANS INJURED IN DUBAI





The Government of Ghana confirms that two of our citizens have been injured by a drone attack in Dubai today.





Our Ambassador in UAE has led a team from our Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate in Dubai to visit the victims as the Foreign Ministry coordinates emergency consular assistance.





Their families and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers.



The Government of Ghana condemns the attack and reiterates calls for a cessation in hostilities.





We are actively engaged with international partners on a UN resolution urging de-escalation