GHANA TO EVACUATE 300 FROM SOUTH AFRICA OVER ANTI-IMMIGRANT PROTESTS



BBC-Ghana says it will evacuate 300 citizens from South Africa following a recent wave of protests against foreign nationals.





Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in a post on X on Tuesday that the Ghanaian president had granted approval for their “immediate evacuation”.



He said the “distressed” Ghanaians had registered at the country’s embassy in Pretoria to be rescued in response to an advisory by the foreign ministry “following the latest wave of xenophobic attacks”.





Last week, South African authorities denied that anyone had been attacked, saying the widely circulated videos were fake.



On Monday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the recent “protests and criminal acts directed at foreign nationals” did not reflect government policy, describing them as “isolated acts of criminality”.





He added that South Africa would “regulate migration, secure our borders and enforce our laws”.





Thousands of South Africans joined protests against illegal immigration, demanding the mass deportation of undocumented foreign nationals. Protesters say illegal immigration has had an impact on jobs, housing and crime.



On Tuesday, the Ghanaian embassy in South Africa advised nationals to be highly cautious and prioritise their safety by avoiding public gatherings and shut their shops or businesses in the port city of Durban ahead of a protest planned on Wednesday.