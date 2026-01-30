Ghana  Will Stop Exporting Its Gold Raw And Start Refining It Domestically Before Exporting





Ghana’s Gold Board has signed an agreement with Egyptian-owned Gold Coast Refinery Limited to refine gold domestically before export.





The government says Ghana will start refining its gold in February this year.



Ghana will stop selling unprocessed gold to Europe, America, China and the rest of the world, the government announced.





Ghana is the largest gold producer in Africa after overtaking South Africa.



It will refine an initial capacity of 1 metric tonne per annum.





All refined gold bars will carry official Ghanaian markings, to help trace and curb illicit gold trading.





South Africa’s Rand Refinery, one of the world’s leading gold refiners, will provide technical support to Ghana.



