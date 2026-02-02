Ghanaian Businessman Passes Away In Ohio While Loading His Container

A sad incident has struck the Ghanaian community in Ohio, USA, after a business mogul passed away while he was working.

In the quest for a good living during their pension, Ghanaians abroad mostly work under any condition to ensure they are making enough money, and that was how Mr. Poku died.

On Saturday, January 24, 2026, during a snowstorm, the well-known business mogul in the Ghanaian community in Ohio, Mr. Poku, who is into shipping, went to load one of his containers.

The report indicates that people close to Poku informed him about the severity of the storm, alerting him to return home, but he wanted to finish loading the shipment before returning home since he had already.

After a long wait, the business never got home, so the his people called the Ohio Police to lodge a formal complaint about their missing friend.

When the Ohio Police arrived at where Poku was loading a container, his lifeless body was found in an ambulance that he had driven into the container as part of his shipment.

The cause of this sad news is yet to be uncovered, as the investigation continues, but rumours have it that Poku fell unconscious after he drove an ambulance into the container he was loading.

This narration is from a Ghanaian hustler in Ohio, USA, who was stating the ordeals of Africans abroad.