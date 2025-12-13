Ghanaian Influencer Arrested in $8 Million Romance Scam Targeting Elderly Americans

Ghanaian i Influencer Arrested in $8 Million Romance Scam Targeting Elderly Americans.





A popular Ghanaian social media influencer, Abu Trica ,real name Frederick Kumi has been arrested for allegedly orchestrating a massive romance scam that defrauded elderly Americans of over $8 million.





According to U.S. prosecutors, the 31-year-old used AI-generated identities on dating platforms and social media to win victims’ trust before extorting money from them.





Investigators say he worked with associates in both Ghana and the U.S., sharing the proceeds across the network.



Kumi was picked up by Ghanaian security officers in a joint operation, and the United States is now seeking his extradition.





He faces charges of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering, crimes that each carry potential sentences of up to 20 years in prison.





His arrest comes as part of a wider U.S. crackdown on West African cyber-fraud groups targeting vulnerable elderly Americans.