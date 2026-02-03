By Kellys Kaunda

GHOSTS IN ZAMBIAN POLITICS

There are Zambians that still ‘belong’ to UNIP because they feel they will be betraying Kenneth Kaunda if they left and joined another party.

There are people that will take offense because you have made a critical remark of Frederick Chiluba because they believe passionately that he is the father of Zambia’s multiparty democracy.

Of Mwanawasa, others believe he stands as the best President Zambia ever had.

Rupiah Banda? A diplomat-par-excellence!

If you question Michael Sata’s record in office, for some people, that’s sacrilegious because they believe he left behind an incredible example of public service.

And don’t say anything that may paint Edgar Lungu black because that would mean endorsing his ‘persecutor’, Hakainde Hichilema!

And speaking of Hichilema, the founder President of the UPND, Anderson Mazoka, must be spoken of reverently!

I get it, we need heroes to look up to. And no doubt, these brothers had something worth remembering them for.

But I think we exaggerate their virtues. These were ordinary souls who acquired their ‘unique’ credentials via the portraits their supporters created of them.

Unfortunately, this has obscured our ability at objective analysis. Often, unconsciously, we are revisionists who rewrite their record to suit what we believe.

But the cold hard truth is that these men lived in their time whose challenges are markedly different from ours.

Their examples may even be irrelevant to our time.

But most importantly, they are dead. They have no part whatsoever in the activities of the living.

If you have a proper appreciation of the state of the dead as the Bible teaches, they won’t come to haunt you if you go against what they believed in.

There is no part of who or what they were that is alive in any form or shape – none!

They were not any more intelligent and wise as you are. Their intelligence and wisdom were relevant to their time, not to yours.

God won’t give you their wisdom to deal with your challenges.

Their tools are outdated and not suitable for the challenges of your time.

Yes, respect their memories but be careful not to deify them.

They ran their race. It’s time for you to run yours.