Gianluigi Buffon resigns from his Italy national team role

Ex-Italy goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon, has stepped down from his role with the Italy national football team following the resignation of Gennaro Gattuso as head coach after the national team failed to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup.

“It’s only fair to leave to those who come after me the freedom of selecting who will replace me,” Buffon said. “Representing the national team is an honor and a passion that has embodied me since I was a kid.”

The decision comes in the wake of Italy’s shocking play-off defeat to Bosnia-Herzegovina, where the four-time world champions lost 4-1 on penalties, extending a historic run of not participating at football’s biggest tournament.

Italy have now missed three consecutive World Cups, having also failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Italy’s third straight World Cup qualifying disaster means they will go at least 16 years without an appearance at the FIFA championship.