Gigaba wins court interdict to block ex-wife ’s tell-all Showmax episode





Former Minister Malusi Gigaba has secured a temporary court interdict to block an episode of Showmax’s new series “Untied,” featuring his ex-wife, Norma Mngoma.



The episode, part of the talk show hosted by Relebogile Mabotja, was set to air intimate details about their marriage, including allegations of infidelity, pornography addiction, and misuse of public funds.





The urgent interdict, granted on June 24, 2025, hours before the show’s premiere, postpones the airing of Mngoma’s interview pending further legal proceedings.





Gigaba’s legal team argued that the content could cause irreparable harm to his reputation.





The decision has sparked debates about freedom of expression versus personal privacy, with Mngoma’s supporters claiming the interdict stifles her right to share her story.





Showmax has not commented on the matter, and the episode remains on hold as the court prepares to hear arguments in the coming weeks.





The case continues to draw public attention, reigniting discussions about the personal lives of public figures.