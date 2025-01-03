Giuliani pleads for judge to excuse missed court deadline — because he didn’t check email

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani said he missed a deadline in a civil judgment against him because he didn’t check his email.

Business Insider’s legal correspondent Jacob Shamsian posted a recent electronic submission to the judge from Giuliani on X showing the excuse.

According to Giuliani, he missed important correspondence involving the civil case against him because emails were going into a folder which he rarely checks. He had been sued by a grocery worker who claimed false accusations made by the former New York City mayor got him arrested.

“I write to seek leave from the Court to accept the attached answer even though it was filed after the Court-allotted deadline,” he wrote.

“I have a reasonable excuse for the untimeliness of my answer, and it certainly was not intentional.

“On Nov. 21, 2023, I filed my reply in further support of my motion to dismiss the Amended Complaint. The case remained completely dormant for a full year, and then a year later, on Nov. 21, 2021, the Court decided the aforementioned motion to dismiss,” he continued.

“The matter was not on my radar,” Giuliani pleaded with the judge, “and I did not receive the Court’s decision and order on the motion to dismiss, and its subsequent order for initial conference to be held on Dec. 12, 2024. I had not been checking the email address assigned to this case as frequently during that time period, and the ECF filings were being sent to another folder, apart from my main inbox.”

He promised that the issue had been corrected.

The judge had asked Giuliani to file a motion for default judgment, said Shamsian.

Giuliani, who is struggling with more than one legal matter, was sued by Daniel Gill, a grocery store worker who patted the ex-Mayor on the back during a media appearance and, according to court documents, said, “What’s up, scumbag?”

Giuliani alleged he was attacked and assaulted by Gill, leading to his arrest.

Gill then sued in civil court, saying Giuliani “participated in an unlawful conspiracy … to deprive [Gill] of his right to liberty, to his right to speak freely without retribution, and to be free from unreasonable seizures, in violation of his rights under the first, fourth and 14th amendments to the constitution of the United States”.