Chomba Kaoma writes:

GIVE HH A BREAK PLEASE



Am really trying to avoid politics at the moment but Tayali has compelled me to comment on his Video were he has called out the President. Personally I am not a heartless person and i believe that Vengeance must be left to God but awe sure some times we go over board in abusing others.





The fact that you can apologize does not justify why you should verbally abuse others, those of you who remember how many times Tayali abused HH and got away with it can agree with me. It took the man to confront him at Mulungushi during an event which was organized by ECZ for political parties.





In his quest for Freedom Tayali has been disrespecting the former First Lady calling her all sorts of names not even sympathizing with her current situation, will you call her names if at any point she refused to forgive Tayali owing to what he has been saying about her and her family? this is one man that has devoted his life to assassinate other people’s characters simply because he can say Sorry and go Scot free!!





Even Makebi Zulu who rushed out to his rescue every time he was in trouble with the law became ka Makebi, life has choices and certainly our brother made one and let him enjoy the music that comes with the choice he made.





No body sent Mr Tayali to disrespect Senior Chief Mukuni no body sent him to disrespect President HH, he made those decisions on his own and he shouldn’t hold the President or anyone at ransom over choices he made at will. I always tell people on social media that Limits are important in whatever we post.





Even HH and Mama ester Lungu are human, they have feelings as well and they also have breaking points where insults can hurt hence even as we politic we should learn to draw a line. You can’t build a life and a career on tormenting others emotionally. No!!!!





If not forgiving Tayali makes HH a devil, so be it on this one I will stand with HH.. a lesson must be learnt..



HH ni Muntu naye!!