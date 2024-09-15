GIVE ME A CHANCE TO CORRECT MY MISTAKES, EDGAR LUNGU BEGS ZAMBIANS

GIVE ME A CHANCE TO CORRECT MY MISTAKES, ECL BEGS ZAMBIANS

By ZR Reporter

Former president Edgar Lungu says has asked Zambians to give him a second chance to make things better for Zambia.

Meanwhile, the former president has admitted that caderism led to the Patriotic Front’s loss in the 2021 election.

Speaking when he and other United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) members addressed the media today, the former head of state said if Zambians give him a chance to work with the United Kwacha Alliance, things will be better.

“So, give me a chance to work with this team, and I can assure you that it’ll be better. Beyond that I cannot promise anything more, but I can assure you that all these people you see here mean well. And if I was to come back at the helm or as a member of the new team, I can always remind my friends that this is how we lost it,” Lungu said.

“And I think I can even go further and tell you that the majority of the people who have inspired me to think of coming back are those that worked with UPND and supported HH. They are telling me that we told him not to do this but look at him now, he is doing it. And I told them that power there is very tempting mwana.”

And Lungu said he will have to learn from people who criticized him when he served as Republican President.

“I am not incorrigible. This simply means that I can be corrected. And for me, this new team you see in UKA is an opportunity to correct the wrongs that happened under my watch when I was President,” he said.

“I will have to learn from those who were criticizing us and also I will have a chance to tell them, those who believe that this is where we went wrong as PF. So I have the benefit of the old and the new. So, I can tell you that the issue of caderism is one of the items identified as needing immediate attention in the new government from 2026, onwards. And I think I will stand there and say you cannot do this because this is what brought PF down.”

He added that “so, you really need to be alert all the times… and I for one I can tell you I know what brought us down. Apart from caderism, some of these things were happening because I thought everyone was with us on the same page in terms of influencing and effecting policy. But not all. But this time around, we will do better, unless you want more experiments guys.”