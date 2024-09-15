GIVE ME A CHANCE TO CORRECT MY MISTAKES, EDGAR LUNGU BEGS ZAMBIANS

GIVE ME A CHANCE TO CORRECT MY MISTAKES, ECL BEGS ZAMBIANS
By ZR Reporter
Former president Edgar Lungu says has asked Zambians to give him a second chance to make things better for Zambia.
Meanwhile, the former president has admitted that caderism led to the Patriotic Front’s loss in the 2021 election.
Speaking when he and other United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) members addressed the media today, the former head of state said if Zambians give him a chance to work with the United Kwacha Alliance, things will be better.
“So, give me a chance to work with this team, and I can assure you that it’ll be better. Beyond that I cannot promise anything more, but I can assure you that all these people you see here mean well. And if I was to come back at the helm or as a member of the new team, I can always remind my friends that this is how we lost it,” Lungu said.
“And I think I can even go further and tell you that the majority of the people who have inspired me to think of coming back are those that worked with UPND and supported HH. They are telling me that we told him not to do this but look at him now, he is doing it. And I told them that power there is very tempting mwana.”
And Lungu said he will have to learn from people who criticized him when he served as Republican President.
“I am not incorrigible. This simply means that I can be corrected. And for me, this new team you see in UKA is an opportunity to correct the wrongs that happened under my watch when I was President,” he said.
“I will have to learn from those who were criticizing us and also I will have a chance to tell them, those who believe that this is where we went wrong as PF. So I have the benefit of the old and the new. So, I can tell you that the issue of caderism is one of the items identified as needing immediate attention in the new government from 2026, onwards. And I think I will stand there and say you cannot do this because this is what brought PF down.”
He added that “so, you really need to be alert all the times… and I for one I can tell you I know what brought us down. Apart from caderism, some of these things were happening because I thought everyone was with us on the same page in terms of influencing and effecting policy. But not all. But this time around, we will do better, unless you want more experiments guys.”
Too late….you are weak!!!! Cadres walked all over you….
Not only cadrism you ligalized but also tribalism, favoritism, police brutality, gassing, land grabbing, thuggerism, nepotism and corruption and away from that PF government killed nsama nsama, kasongo, Kaunda, matapa, menyani, Lawrence, Mugala, vasper and mapezi chibulo.pf criminals you are not going to be near the corridor of power we are just waiting for you to start printing t-shirts and other stuff then the ruling will be passed on legibility of meno meno watch the space.
There’s saying that you can’t solve a problem at the same level it was created a, so expecting the former president ECL to do better is like expecting water to come out of a rock. Surely don’t we have people out of the over 20 million population who came serve the country as president that we have to even think of bringing back someone who has done his part? What new ideas will does he have which he didn’t have when he was president for 7 years?
The worst cadres in every Zambian government have been the Zambia POLICE. The Zambia Army, Air Force and National Service personnel have always behaved well and professionally. DPP, DEC, ACC and Zambia police have been a disgrace. They have always allowed themselves to be used by the people in power. Why are these people afraid of prosecuting offenders while they are still in office?
We must also go back to the Constitution as it was amended by THE PEOPLE of Zambia without the tinkering from Edgar Lungu who pretended that his eyes were closed.
Zambians wanted a Cabinet that was separate from the Legislature, so that the Legislature and Judiciary can exercise independent oversight over the executive. Back benchers are afraid of attacking the executive because they are lurking for possible appointments. During elections, cabinet ministers can continue running government without being involved in campaigns. If there is a petition against the President elect, the Speaker takes over and continues with the cabinet, until the President elect is duly declared the winner.
Please HH, give the Zambians THE Constitution that they have always wanted.
You are too incompetent and an extremely weaker leader with no basic leadership skills. Do not be misled by the selfish individuals surrounding you.
Sir, no one can believe you. You are humbled by cases following you, given a chance, you will make sure you get rid of all possible leaders. What plan do you have? You have in Mind putting your cadres in the background and sending them to sort out your opponents in their homes. You have already said it and we know how vengeful you are.
You missed that opportunity to devource yourself from the sin of defrauding a widow, made it worse by soiling your hands with innocent blood, divided the country on tribal lines, embraced hardcore tribalists and mafias, smuggled illegalities using the presidential jet, and you have sent you disciples in the diaspora to hire assailants, to take over government by force, always wishing the country to be on fire!
Sir, take your break and enjoy your spoils.
You knew your Ministers and cadres were dealing, you always received your cut without question. Are you sure all that mess is not responsible for the numerous difficulties the country is going through?
Please let go of Zambia, you don’t have the plight of Zambia at heart but saving your spoils. MAY GOD VISIT YOU!