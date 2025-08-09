GIVE ROOM TO THE ECL FAMILY TO MOURN IN PEACE – MONDE



…calls on President Hichilema to censure his members including Muchinga province Minister for mocking the bereaved family following the court ruling in South Africa





Lusaka… Friday August 8, 2025 – Former Fisheries and Livestock Minister Greyford Monde says the family of late former Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu must be given room to mourn him with dignity.





Speaking when he featured on Millennium TV’s ‘The National Pulse’ program, Hon. Monde said it is sad that those aligned to the UPND are mocking the bereaved family following the Pretoria High Court ruling that ordered that the remains of Mr. Lungu be handed over to the Zambian Government for repatriation and subsequent burial at the Embassy park in Lusaka.





He said the celebrations from the UPND camp following the court judgement will not help the country in any way.



Hon. Monde who served as Cabinet Minister in the Patriotic Front (PF) administration under President Edgar Lungu has asked President Hakainde Hichilema to censure his members including Muchinga province Minister Njavwa Simutowe for mocking the bereaved family.





“President Hichilema takes time to act when he is needed. He is taking time to speak to his people mocking the late ECL and the grieving family. This is a matter of high concern. We need to put politics aside on issues of national importance. Let there be peace in the country and also give room to the ECL family to mourn him with dignity. These celebrations from the UPND camp will not help the country in anyway,” Hon. Monde said.





And Hon. Monde said the PF remains solidly behind the family of later former President Lungu adding that what they will decide is what the party will go with.





“Let President Hichilema be the man with a big heart, and he can even follow the burial proceedings online, there are many events that he has foregone. The family demonstrated that they were willing to bring the remains of ECL and we do not expect the Government to take a hard approach after this court ruling. We need more prayers to ask God to guide us in the governance of this country,” Hon. Monde said.





And Chiengi member of parliament Hon. Given Katuta who called in during the program said she is saddened by the conduct of Muchinga province Minister Njavwa Simutowe who was filmed celebrating the Pretorial High Court ruling in a video that has gone viral on various social media platforms.





She questioned whether the UPND Government will bury late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in good faith.





“We have a leadership that is heartless, they should stop mocking the bereaved family. My prayer is that the UPND will not turn the burial into a political event where there members will dominate,” she said.