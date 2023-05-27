GIVE US AN ALTERNATIVE TO THE “USELESS” DAY OF PRAYER-Chishala Kateka

GIVE US AN ALTERNATIVE TO THE “USELESS” DAY OF PRAYER

27th May 2023

The opposition New Heritage Party is disappointed with the comment made to the effect that the Day of National Prayer is “useless”, particularly as it has come from the ruling party.

Heritage Party President Chishala Kateka says the UPND administration should give Zambians a ‘useful’ alternative to the Day of Prayer.

“A video has gone viral where the day of National Prayer has been described as “useless”. The UPND in Administration, as all Zambians, are of course entitled to their opinion. The New Heritage Party wish to remind the UPND Administration that Zambia is a Christian Nation as enshrined in the preamble to no less than the Constitution of Zambia,” she said.

“With the very tough living conditions being faced by Zambians, we at New Heritage Party as well as the majority of Zambians, need God to just to make it to the next day. We are very alive to 2 Chronicles 7:14

“If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

She said it is thus important to note that the very heart of new philosophy or world view as the nation of Zambia, is Christianity, whereas previously, the country embraced Humanism.

“What does that comment, coming from the Party in power, say about our stance as a Christian Nation? Should we be expecting a policy shift in this regard? We are very alive to the fact that when a change in policy is intended to be changed, those in power throw out feelers to test the waters. Could this very careless statement in fact be such a feeler? How can observing one (1) day out of three hundred and sixty five (365) days to honour our God be seen as “Useless”? She questioned.

“Is this why the UPND feel emboldened to insult a Priest that was merely giving sound advice regarding what people are looking to hear as opposed to what was presented? The Bible puts it this way “From the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks”. This statement clearly reveals the heart of the UPND.”

Ms Kateka stated that if the UPND administration, being in very comfortable circumstances, choose to not pray to God, Zambians choose to humble themselves before God’s mighty hand and pray for His deliverance for the nation.