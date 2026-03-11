GIVEN LUBINDA ALLIANCE TO LAUNCH “TIYENDE PAMODZI ALLIANCE” AHEAD OF 2026 GENERAL ELECTION





As the Given Lubinda PF Faction prepares to hold its General Conference, sources have disclosed that the Faction is resolved to field a Presidential candidate away from Tonse, which it views as having been hijacked by the Brian Mundubile Group under the direction of Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba and Mr. Davies Mwila, Former Political Advisor to ECL and former Secretary General of PF. .





In short, the Given PF faction is weighing options of forming an alternative Alliance to be known as “Tiyende Pamodzi”. The candidate who will be elected as the Presidential candidate will be expected to lead the Alliance into the 2026 Polls.





It, however, remains to be seen whether the Alliance will enjoy any meaningful following considering that PF members are in a state of confusion on who to support as Presidential candidate.



By Chilufya Chewe



Ilelanga News. March 11, 2026.