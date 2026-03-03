Given Lubinda Dismisses Amb Emmanuel Mwamba’s Opinion Polls

LUBINDA’s TEAM SAYS;



By PF26 Reporters



We have taken note of the ongoing opinion poll being conducted by the Emmanuel Mwamba Verified (EMV) Podcast regarding Zambia’s presidential prospects.





First and foremost, we welcome citizen engagement in national discourse. Democracy thrives when Zambians freely express their views. However, it is important to distinguish between structured national surveys and informal call-in opinion platforms.





Leadership of a nation is not determined by comment threads, online enthusiasm, or momentary media trends. It is built through structures, sacrifice, service, and sustained grassroots engagement across all ten provinces of our Republic.





The Patriotic Front remains a structured political movement with established processes for adoption of candidates. Those processes — not online polls — will determine who carries the party’s banner.





Hon. Given Lubinda remains fully committed to:



Strengthening party unity



Consolidating structures



Engaging citizens at grassroots level



Offering credible, issue-based leadership to the Zambian people





Political contests are not popularity contests; they are tests of vision, character, and capacity to govern.



Zambians are looking for:



Economic stability



Job creation



Cost of living relief



National unity



That conversation must remain bigger than personalities.





We therefore urge party members and supporters to remain calm, focused, and united. The race ahead is about building a credible alternative rooted in discipline, organization, and national interest.





The future of Zambia will not be decided in a studio — it will be decided by the people through lawful and structured democratic processes.