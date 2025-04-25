Given Lubinda is Acting President  of PF on my behalf and he will lead Tonse Alliance- Edgar Lungu

Fellow countrymen, women and the youths,



As my Bemba brothers say, “imiti iipalamene taibula kushenkana”, meaning, ‘the trees that grow together will inevitably rub each other.’



Over the past few days, the country has been subjected to minor political machinations. But let me remind you that Tonse Alliance is intact. The Alliance was born from a collective desire to offer you, the people of Zambia, firm and grounded hope and stability that generations to come will appreciate and applaud.



Countrymen, women and youths, allow me to speak as Patriotic Front President and Tonse Alliance Chairperson. Allow me to address a few issues that have been raised and discussed in the public domain concerning the Patriotic Front senior leaders and Tonse Alliance.



The Patriotic Front party is a member and anchor party of the Tonse Alliance, and if the party leaders are seen galvanizing other political parties, that does not mean the Alliance agreement is set aside. The Tonse Alliance cannot start to target the Patriotic Front senior members with disciplinary action in such a disrespectful manner without my guidance. Without PF, Tonse Alliance would not be as strong and feared by our opponents as it is. Tonse is strong because of the strength of PF, and it is for this reason the Alliance keeps attracting other partners as it has.



Fellow politicians in Tonse or outside Tonse, as we have agreed as opposition that we have one enemy, let us never give our enemy any chance to continue destroying our Zambia and the lives of our citizens. What Zambia needs today is a united opposition that will address the humongous challenges that Zambia is going through.



In view of the aforementioned, allow me to set the record straight. In my absence, Hon. Given Lubinda, who is the PF Vice-President, will act for and on behalf of the Patriotic Front and myself as Tonse Alliance Chairperson, he will continue to garner more support from all other opposition political parties for the Tonse Alliance.



In this regard, all communiques will come through the acting Chairperson, Hon. Lubinda, and all members are reminded to respect the structure and integrity of the anchor party and the Tonse Alliance.



Zambia is at the crossroads, therefore, unity and respect are our greatest strengths. Our goal is the same: to serve and uplift the people of Zambia.



I am now calling for an immediate ceasefire to all these little issues in Tonse and hereby revoke all disciplinary letters that have been issued to PF senior leaders or any other Tonse Alliance members. In the same vein, I have since directed our PF Party Secretary General to immediately convene a Central Committee meeting that I will co-chair.



Let us not be distracted by minor differences or disagreements. Instead, let us deepen our collaboration, support one another, and guard the unity we have built.



The challenges before us demand our full attention. Our citizens are looking up to us not for conflict, but for leadership, compassion, and solutions.



To all members of the opposition, let this be our call to stand together not in competition, but in service to our great nation. When we respect each other, listen to each other, and stand side by side, we become the change our people are yearning for.



We may be tested, yes, but we are not falling. Our roots are deep. Our resolve is strong. And our path ahead is clear.



Together, we believe. Together, we serve. Together, we will build the Zambia we all deserve.



Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Sixth President of Zambia

PF Party President/ Tonse Alliance Chairperson