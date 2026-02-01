GIVEN LUBINDA IS BEHAVING LIKE GUY SCOT WHO WANTED TO BLOCK EDGAR LUNGU FROM BEING ELECTED PF PRESIDENT AFTER SATA”S DEATH





Unpopular Lubinda is doing the same on Brian Mundubile after realising that the man he hates so much has formally been elected Tonse Alliance Chairperson and Presidential candidate in the August 13 general elections.





Lubinda is not different from Robert Chabinga.



Additionally, Miles Sampa, the source of all the current PF problems, should introspect and take a low profile, having sold PF to UPND. Chabinga is Sampa’s product.





The earlier all PF members and supporters rally behind newly-elected Tonse Alliance Chairperson and 2026 Presidential candidate, Mr Mundubile, the better.





Lubinga is a hired gun. Tonse Alliance leaders did well to Expel him from the Alliance. He is a double dealer who cannot be trusted.



Political Analyst