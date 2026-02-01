GIVEN LUBINDA IS BEHAVING LIKE GUY SCOT WHO WANTED TO BLOCK EDGAR LUNGU FROM BEING ELECTED PF PRESIDENT AFTER SATA”S DEATH
Unpopular Lubinda is doing the same on Brian Mundubile after realising that the man he hates so much has formally been elected Tonse Alliance Chairperson and Presidential candidate in the August 13 general elections.
Lubinda is not different from Robert Chabinga.
Additionally, Miles Sampa, the source of all the current PF problems, should introspect and take a low profile, having sold PF to UPND. Chabinga is Sampa’s product.
The earlier all PF members and supporters rally behind newly-elected Tonse Alliance Chairperson and 2026 Presidential candidate, Mr Mundubile, the better.
Lubinga is a hired gun. Tonse Alliance leaders did well to Expel him from the Alliance. He is a double dealer who cannot be trusted.
Political Analyst
I wish Guy Scott had succeeded in blocking Lungu. PF would not have crumbled like this if it had elected a sober leader
I agree with you ba Checkmate. I also wish Dr. Guy Scott had succeeded in blocking Mr. Lungu. It would have saved Zambia a lot of grief.
Hon Given Lubinda is on firm grounds.. Let those who cross the line be expelled from the Patriotic Front.
Dan Pule, Zumani Zimba and Brian Mundubile expel the Patriotic Front from Tonse Alliance..Then Brian Mundubile goes back with some MPs under the dubious ECL movement and vote for him as President of the Tonse Alliance.
This doesn’t make sense.
Given Lubinda is not being given any choice apart from expelling the rebels.
Brian Mundubile ‘s unhinged Presidential Ambition is not for the collective good of the Patriotic Front. He is in this alone.
Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa called him out even over the illegitimate and unconstitutional Bill 7. Hon Brian Mundubile only became vocal over Bill 7 towards the end. He was very quiet, which can explain why his backers all voted for the Bill.