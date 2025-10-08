Given Lubinda is trying to destroy ECL’s legacy – Chris Zumani

By Chris Zumani

Both my WhatsApp messages & gmail show that ECL sent me to physically meet Hon. Lubinda for input to the Expanded Council of Leaders LIST on 3rd March, 2025 and l indeed met him at his residenceAfter we worked on the list and made his inputs, he even emailed me his version of the LIST and l forwarded it to ECL on 4th March, 2025

When I told him last month that let’s share ECL’s LIST, he told me “forget it Dr. Zimba, ECL never left any LIST”. When I insist to share it, he declares it FAKE LIST as well as NULL AND VOID.

With this proofs, I really don’t know who wants to destroy ECL’s legacy & betraying him樂 My job was simple, present what my master, father, mentor & chairman left with me for PF and Tonse Alliance-THE LIST #WeLoveLunguForever