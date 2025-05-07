ARREST CHABINGA FOR SEDITION

…as Given Lubinda says the explanation by government distancing itself from Chabinga was cosmetic, a PR stunt, a slap on the wrist and a smokescreen to hoodwink the diplomatic corps and the nation at large and what he did was a crime.

By: Daily Nation Newspaper

Robert Chabinga, who threatened to forcibly remove President Hakainde Hichilema from office for allegedly collaborating with the opposition, should be arrested for sedition, Patriotic Front (PF) acting president Given Lubinda has demanded.



Mr. Lubinda said the government’s reaction to Mr. Chabinga’s actions was cosmetic and would not suffice. He charged that the explanation was nothing but a PR stunt and a slap on the wrist.



He emphasized that what Mr. Chabinga did was a serious crime and required serious action.