GIVEN LUBINDA’S DISGRACEFUL CONDUCT AT DANDY CRAZY’S FUNERAL VINDICATES ZAMBIANS



PRESS RELEASE

Contact : Cheelo Katambo

Deputy Media Director

UPND



7th January, 2025



LUSAKA – The United Party for National Development (UPND) strongly condemns the opportunistic and disrespectful behavior exhibited by Mr. Given Lubinda during the funeral of Wesley Chibambo, popularly known as Dandy Krazy, held yesterday.





Mr. Lubinda should have known better that funerals are a time for reflection, respect, and unity, not a time for political posturing and his decision to exploit this moment of mourning for personal and political gain is a clear violation of the peaceful and respectful environment that the UPND administration has diligently worked to create.





Under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND, Zambia has experienced a shift towards a more peaceful, inclusive, and respectful political environment. The country is no longer marked by the political violence and bloodshed that characterized the Patriotic Front (PF) era. Zambians are now enjoying a period of healing, unity, and national reconciliation. Mr. Lubinda’s conduct at the funeral starkly contrasts this new era and demonstrates his failure to embrace the spirit of peaceful coexistence and respect that is being championed by the UPND.





During a time when the nation is moving forward, Mr. Lubinda’s actions serve as a painful reminder of the political toxicity and opportunism that plagued the PF government. He has demonstrated a complete disregard for the values of integrity, dignity, and unity that we, as Zambians, hold dear. His behavior is a clear example of why the Zambian people rejected the PF and voted for a leadership that would prioritize peace over division, respect over self-interest.





We would like to commend Minister of Youth, Sports, and Arts, Elvis Nkandu, for his exemplary conduct at the funeral through his presence, which was marked by respect and humility and reflects the true leadership we have come to expect from the UPND.





Mr. Nkandu’s maturity and oneness with the people is a shining example of what Zambian leadership should look like – putting the people first, maintaining dignity, and respecting the sanctity of such solemn occasions.



The UPND remains committed to creating a political environment that prioritizes peace, unity, and respect for all citizens, especially during moments of mourning. We call on all political leaders to emulate this spirit of maturity and unity. Funerals should never be used for political gain, and we urge Mr. Lubinda to reflect on his actions and issue an apology to the family of Dandy Krazy and to the Zambian people.





This incident should serve as a powerful reminder that Zambia deserves better – better leadership, better values, and better conduct from those who seek to lead us. The UPND will continue to foster a political culture that promotes respect, peace, and national healing.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM